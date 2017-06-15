No Longer the Hot New Thing? Teen Vaping Falls, Study Says
A government survey released Thursday suggests the number of high school and middle school students using electronic cigarettes fell to 2.2 million last year, from 3 million the year before. Health officials have worried about the booming popularity of vaping products among kids and the potential impact on adult smoking rates in the future.
