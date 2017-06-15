No Longer the Hot New Thing? Teen Vap...

No Longer the Hot New Thing? Teen Vaping Falls, Study Says

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

A government survey released Thursday suggests the number of high school and middle school students using electronic cigarettes fell to 2.2 million last year, from 3 million the year before. Health officials have worried about the booming popularity of vaping products among kids and the potential impact on adult smoking rates in the future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How is Adult ADHD treated with medications? 2 hr Humanspirit 5
News Rise in mental disorders fuels expansion of Ell... 2 hr Humanspirit 1
News Streptococcal throat infection linked to mental... 9 hr Elise R Gingerich 1
News How to master your anxiety and live again 9 hr Elise R Gingerich 1
News Bowel function index valid for opioid-induced c... (Nov '15) 10 hr ritatown 2
Esophageal spasms 16 hr Cindy 1
News Ontario doctor exposes life in the ER, from a '... 17 hr Doc 1
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Jun 7 Complyed 173
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,500 • Total comments across all topics: 281,789,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC