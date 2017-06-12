New prostate cancer test could "help ...

New prostate cancer test could "help save lives and prolong life expectancy"

A simple blood test has been developed that detects aggressive and potentially lethal prostate cancer by identifying rare free-ranging tumour cells. The cells can flag up patients who have a 10-fold increased risk of dying from their disease, allowing targeted treatments to be delivered as quickly as possible.

