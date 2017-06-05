New MannKind CEO: Afrezza, global mar...

New MannKind CEO: Afrezza, global markets are key to...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

Michael Castagna, new CEO of MannKind Corporation, stands in the company's Danbury, Conn., manufacturing facility on Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Michael Castagna, new CEO of MannKind Corporation, stands in the company's Danbury, Conn., manufacturing facility on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal... 49 min Mirrored 182
News How is Adult ADHD treated with medications? 6 hr jou 4
News Discussing making City Park a smoke freea - 6 hr jou 30
News Vaccine doco axed from school 17 hr Suspicious 1
News Study finds potential mechanism for BCG vaccine... 17 hr Suspicious 1
News Megan McArdle: Why not try a Medicare for alla ... Sat Regan Eileen 1
why do women wear such short skirts (Jun '11) Sat Bigsexy 42 45
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Jun 7 Complyed 173
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,409 • Total comments across all topics: 281,692,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC