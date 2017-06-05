New frontier in cancer care: Turning blood into living drugs
Ken Shefveland's body was swollen with cancer, treatment after treatment failing until doctors gambled on a radical approach: They removed some of his immune cells, engineered them into cancer assassins and unleashed them into his bloodstream. Immune therapy is the hottest trend in cancer care and this is its next frontier - creating "living drugs" that grow inside the body into an army that seeks and destroys tumors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal...
|50 min
|Mirrored
|182
|How is Adult ADHD treated with medications?
|6 hr
|jou
|4
|Discussing making City Park a smoke freea -
|6 hr
|jou
|30
|Vaccine doco axed from school
|17 hr
|Suspicious
|1
|Study finds potential mechanism for BCG vaccine...
|17 hr
|Suspicious
|1
|Megan McArdle: Why not try a Medicare for alla ...
|Sat
|Regan Eileen
|1
|why do women wear such short skirts (Jun '11)
|Sat
|Bigsexy 42
|45
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Jun 7
|Complyed
|173
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC