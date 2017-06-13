Nearly 10 Million Adults Suffer From Mental Illness
Nearly 10 million American adults have a serious mental illness, and a similar number have considered suicide during the past year, according to a new government report on the nation's behavioral ills. The nation's growing opioid epidemic was also a focus in the report.
