Nation-Now 48 mins ago 1:34 p.m.What if I pee a little when I workout or laugh?
Have you ever peed yourself while working out or laughing? Don't be embarrassed! It turns out, it's much more common than you may think. USA TODAY It's an embarrassing question and women may not feel comfortable asking, but it happens much more often than you'd think, according to Emanuel Trabuco, urogynecologist at the Mayo Clinic.
