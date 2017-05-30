Mumps outbreak declared in LA County ...

Mumps outbreak declared in LA County after more than 40 diagnoses

More than 40 people in Los Angeles County and surrounding regions have been diagnosed with mumps, prompting public health officials Thursday to declare an outbreak and issue an alert to physicians and providers to be aware of it. In the alert, public health officials said many of the cases were initially misdiagnosed, and there was a reliance of using false negative results.

