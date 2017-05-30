Mumps outbreak declared in LA County after more than 40 diagnoses
More than 40 people in Los Angeles County and surrounding regions have been diagnosed with mumps, prompting public health officials Thursday to declare an outbreak and issue an alert to physicians and providers to be aware of it. In the alert, public health officials said many of the cases were initially misdiagnosed, and there was a reliance of using false negative results.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op...
|5 hr
|whooooo
|4
|Gay guys in illinois (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|Xxdlfluxxxx
|45
|Free Online Pregnancy Test - Are The Test Resul... (Sep '07)
|11 hr
|Shqaueaillapowell
|152
|Elijah Cummings Said Democrats Gave Black Peopl... (Aug '16)
|Thu
|Cordwainer Trout
|20
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Thu
|pok
|53
|'Practical guide' for addressing substance abus...
|Wed
|Great Again
|1
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|Wed
|Colie298
|7,208
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|May 28
|calvin
|170
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC