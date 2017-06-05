Mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus f...

Mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus found in Oklahoma County

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department reports that experts confirmed mosquitoes have tested positive for the virus, however there are no reported human cases of the virus. Agency Public Health Protection Director Phil Maytubby says recent rain and warm weather created an environment favorable for virus-carrying mosquitoes.

