More
The Senate Republican health care bill would guarantee immediate assistance for insurance markets that are struggling in many states. Yet overall it would do the same thing as its House counterpart: less federal money for health insurance and a greater likelihood that more Americans will be uninsured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republican health care plan unveiled: Cut Medic...
|30 min
|anonymous
|34
|President takes victory lap on Supreme Court Ob... (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|Black Appalachia
|15
|Which GOP senators have concerns with the healt...
|1 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|20
|GOP governors don't see 'Obamacare' going away (Oct '14)
|5 hr
|Medicaid is American
|217
|NEW Dirty Ki...K (Sep '16)
|5 hr
|Anon
|22
|Nine questions we have about the Senate health ...
|13 hr
|KillCommies
|2
|Flu vaccine ineffective for people 65 and older...
|18 hr
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Wed
|David
|176
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC