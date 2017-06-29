Modern Acupuncture will soon be opening clinics throughout Southern California
The Scottsdale, Ariz.-based company, which touts itself as the nation's first acupuncture franchise, plans to open 150 locations nationwide by 2020. Todd Welker, a regional developer for the company, already has multiple franchisee deals pending.
