Moderate Drinking May Alter Brain, St...

Moderate Drinking May Alter Brain, Study Says

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

Drinking in moderation can help our health, some research has showed. Many doctors recommend a glass of wine or beer a night as part of diet plans such as the Mediterranean diet and the DASH diet, which have been proven to keep your heart and brain healthy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal... 9 min Stray- Dog 102
News FEATURE: Cowboys in Crisis 34 min Humanspirit 1
News More than a third of teenage girls experience d... 40 min Humanspirit 3
News Universities struggle with falling invention ro... (Nov '12) 7 hr Elise R Gingerich 2
News Discussing making City Park a smoke freea - 8 hr Dixie 3
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) 11 hr Complyed 173
News Braeburn Pharma Keeps Up with Competitors with ... 16 hr Elise R Gingerich 1
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,675 • Total comments across all topics: 281,599,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC