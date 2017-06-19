Missouri attorney general sues drug c...

Missouri attorney general sues drug companies over opioids

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley speaks at a news conference Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in St. Louis where announced he is suing three large pharmaceutical companies, saying their deceptive marketing practices contributed to an opioid abuse crisis in the state. Looking on at left is Jammie Fabick, whose 17-year-old daughter died of an opioid overdose in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Republican health care plan unveiled: Cut Medic... 3 min EbFleabag your wife 10
News How to deal with hot weather while working 13 min andet1987 14
News Which GOP senators have concerns with the healt... 1 hr Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News U.S. warns states against defunding Planned Par... (Aug '15) 2 hr Senile graybeard 179
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) 2 hr Senile graybeard 48
News Study on why BLACK men die from prostate cancer... 6 hr SadButTrue 7
News Adults under 25 "twice as likely to suffer from... 13 hr Holy Silicon Wafer 1
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) 21 hr David 176
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,021 • Total comments across all topics: 281,943,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC