Missouri attorney general sues drug companies over opioids

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley speaks at a news conference Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in St. Louis where announced he is suing three large pharmaceutical companies, saying their deceptive marketing practices contributed to an opioid abuse crisis in the state. Looking on at left is Jammie Fabick, whose 17-year-old daughter died of an opioid overdose in 2014.

