Minnesota measles outbreak exceeds last year's nationwide numbers
There were 70 confirmed cases of measles across the country in 2016, and the majority of people who got measles were unvaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In comparison, there are now 73 confirmed measles cases in Minnesota, mostly in unvaccinated children in Hennepin, Ramsey, Crow Wing and Le Sueur counties, according to data released by the Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday.
