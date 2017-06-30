Michael Buble returns to spotlight
Michael Buble gave a heartfelt speech about his family in his first public appearance since his young son was diagnosed with cancer. The 41-year-old singer was presented with the National Arts Centre Award at the 2017 Governor General's Performing Arts Awards in Ottawa, Canada on Wednesday and paid a touching tribute to his loved ones, including wife Luisana Lopilato and their kids, three-year-old Noah - who was revealed to be battling liver cancer last November - and 17-month-old Elias.
