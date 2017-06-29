Metal-on-metal hip implant patients to be invited for checks
Thousands more patients with metal-on-metal hip implants will be invited for X-rays and blood tests to check for potential complications. Under new guidance from the regulator the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency , patients who may have - or who at risk of - soft tissue reactions to the implants will receive extra checks.
