Medical instrument left inside Quebec...

Medical instrument left inside Quebec woman after cancer surgery

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Quebec's health minister is blaming human error after a medical instrument 33 centimetres long was forgotten inside a woman who had a hysterectomy at a Montreal hospital last March. Sylvie Dube tells Radio-Canada she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer last October and underwent chemotherapy over the winter before the hysterectomy March 14. Dube complained of pain the day after the operation - not in the abdomen but in a shoulder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GOP touts lower premiums, but other insurance c... 41 min CodeTalker 7
News Walgreens and LabCorp Collaborate to Bring Pati... 7 hr wagnous 1
News Stratford taking precautions against mosquitoes 11 hr BPT 7
News Why I take my daughter with me to the gynecologist (Dec '14) 12 hr thenose 333
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 14 hr Jessicca 7,219
News Number of Americans who die prematurely each ye... 17 hr Bill Dunning 5
Gay guys in illinois (Jun '16) 18 hr no 52
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,181 • Total comments across all topics: 282,101,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC