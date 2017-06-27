Medical instrument left inside Quebec woman after cancer surgery
Quebec's health minister is blaming human error after a medical instrument 33 centimetres long was forgotten inside a woman who had a hysterectomy at a Montreal hospital last March. Sylvie Dube tells Radio-Canada she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer last October and underwent chemotherapy over the winter before the hysterectomy March 14. Dube complained of pain the day after the operation - not in the abdomen but in a shoulder.
