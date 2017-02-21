Medicaid mission creep threatens GOP's 'Obamacare' repeal
Medicaid mission creep threatens GOP's 'Obamacare' repeal
Somewhere along the way, the Republican crusade to repeal "Obamacare" also turned into an effort to limit the future growth of Medicaid. That bit of mission creep is complicating prospects for the GOP, and could lead to deadlock.
#1 8 hrs ago
The problem with Obamacare is that no money was allocated to fund it, believing that it would be self-sustaining, When subsidies were needed, the Republicans filed a lawsuit questioning their legality.
http://money.cnn.com/2017/02/21/news/economy/...
"A district court judge last year ruled in favor of the House, finding the subsidies were illegal and must stop. However, she stayed her decision, and the Obama administration filed an appeal. The subsidies continue to be paid during the appeal, according to a senior GOP source."
Unless Congress allocates the money, the subsidies should stop, letting the ill-conceive Obamcare die on its own.
