Mayo Clinic Minute: How Mohs surgery is used to fight skin cancer
Mohs surgery is used to treat the most common skin cancers, basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma, as well as some kinds of melanoma. It's especially useful for skin cancers located in areas where it's important to preserve as much healthy skin as possible, such as around the eyes, ears, nose and mouth.
