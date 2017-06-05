Man gives new bicycle he won to girl battling cancer
A girl from Cedar Rapids, Iowa has been battling leukemia over the past year. But after her most recent stay in the hospital, she got a cool surprise on two wheels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|5 min
|Complyed
|173
|In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal...
|3 hr
|WelbyMD
|97
|Braeburn Pharma Keeps Up with Competitors with ...
|5 hr
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Antipsychotic Drugs Market expected to grow at ...
|5 hr
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Discussing making City Park a smoke freea -
|8 hr
|I killed my mom
|2
|How is Adult ADHD treated with medications?
|Tue
|Elise R Gingerich
|3
|Psychological intervention reduces fear of recu...
|Tue
|Elise R Gingerich
|2
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC