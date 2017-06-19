Mammogram decision hinges on patient-doc talk, OB-GYN group says
As the debate continues about the best time for mammograms, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists is asking women to add their voice to the discussion. In updated guidelines on breast cancer screening for average-risk women, ACOG emphasized shared decision-making between a woman and her doctor about when to start mammography screening and how often to do it.
