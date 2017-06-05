Majority of young toddlers not visiti...

Majority of young toddlers not visiting dentist regularly

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Ledbury Reporter

New figures collated by the Faculty of Dental Surgery at the Royal College of Surgeons show that 80% of one- to two-year-olds in England did not visit an NHS dentist in the year to March 31, 2017. The figures also show that 60% of children aged one to four did not have a dental check-up in the same period, the RCS said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledbury Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bedbug claim spurs response from Centralia resort 1 hr LucyGillenwater 1
News In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal... 2 hr Stray- Dog 133
News Woman facing felony for pulling child's teeth i... 5 hr Mullahing It Over 6
News Discussing making City Park a smoke freea - 11 hr Ruby 18
Gay guys in illinois (Jun '16) 14 hr Youngman379 47
News Why norovirus is such a menace (Feb '14) 16 hr Holyland ziotards 65
News Fillings could be bad for your health (Oct '16) 18 hr Dentistry is Boring 3
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Wed Complyed 173
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,670 • Total comments across all topics: 281,624,283

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC