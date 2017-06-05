Majority of young toddlers not visiting dentist regularly
New figures collated by the Faculty of Dental Surgery at the Royal College of Surgeons show that 80% of one- to two-year-olds in England did not visit an NHS dentist in the year to March 31, 2017. The figures also show that 60% of children aged one to four did not have a dental check-up in the same period, the RCS said.
