Madison man survives flesh eating bac...

Madison man survives flesh eating bacteria

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KFVS12

An unimaginable scare for a Madison man after he came in contact with an aggressive bacteria at the Ross Barnett Reservoir that landed him in the hospital. A Memorial Day weekend celebration took a turn for the worse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Unraveling The African American Health Disparit... 3 hr SadButTrue 1
Morgellons - What I believe it really is (Oct '12) 6 hr just enjoy what u... 288
News How is Adult ADHD treated with medications? 16 hr Humanspirit 5
News Rise in mental disorders fuels expansion of Ell... 17 hr Humanspirit 1
News Streptococcal throat infection linked to mental... Thu Elise R Gingerich 1
News How to master your anxiety and live again Thu Elise R Gingerich 1
News Bowel function index valid for opioid-induced c... (Nov '15) Thu ritatown 2
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Jun 7 Complyed 173
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Health Care
  2. Cuba
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,928 • Total comments across all topics: 281,804,305

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC