Low-fat dairy tied to higher risk of Parkinson's disease But don't go changing your diet just yet, an expert said. Check out this story on wauwatosanow.com: https://usat.ly/2sXArTM Eating higher amounts of low-fat dairy could increase the risk of developing Parkinson's disease, according to a recent large-scale study.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WauwatosaNOW.com.