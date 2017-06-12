Looney recovering after hip replacement

Looney recovering after hip replacement

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: News Times

Senate President Pro Tempore Martin M. Looney, who has been in the Connecticut Legislature since 1981, had hip replacement surgery Wednesday in Griffin Hospital in Derby. He was walking round on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Morgellons - What I believe it really is (Oct '12) 1 hr just enjoy what u... 288
News How is Adult ADHD treated with medications? 11 hr Humanspirit 5
News Rise in mental disorders fuels expansion of Ell... 12 hr Humanspirit 1
News Streptococcal throat infection linked to mental... 19 hr Elise R Gingerich 1
News How to master your anxiety and live again 19 hr Elise R Gingerich 1
News Bowel function index valid for opioid-induced c... (Nov '15) 20 hr ritatown 2
Esophageal spasms Thu Cindy 1
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Jun 7 Complyed 173
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,371 • Total comments across all topics: 281,799,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC