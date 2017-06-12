Looney recovering after hip replacement
Senate President Pro Tempore Martin M. Looney, who has been in the Connecticut Legislature since 1981, had hip replacement surgery Wednesday in Griffin Hospital in Derby. He was walking round on Thursday.
