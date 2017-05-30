Life after death: Notorious B.I.G to earn ASCAP honor
The late rap icon Notorious B.I.G will be honored at the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards later this month. The performing rights organization said Thursday that the rapper will receive its ASCAP Founders Award on June 22 at The Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles.
