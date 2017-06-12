Legalizing cannabis could offer promi...

Legalizing cannabis could offer promise for slashing opioid use:...

9 hrs ago Read more: Northern Life

Canadian medical experts are pointing to research that suggests cannabis could one day be used to help mitigate the use of powerful opioids. Dr. Mark Ware, an internationally recognized researcher and the vice-chair on the federal government's task force on legalizing marijuana, says a legal framework for cannabis will help to facilitate further research.

Chicago, IL

