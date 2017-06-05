John Travolta supports Olivia Newton-...

John Travolta supports Olivia Newton-John after breast cancer diagnosis

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Monterey County Weekly

The 63-year-old star has offered his support to his 'Grease' co-star after she announced she had been diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer that has spread to her sacrum, 25 years after she first fought the disease. He said in a statement to People magazine: "Olivia has always been an incredible human being and an inspiration to millions of people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal... 12 min Trump your President 106
News Discussing making City Park a smoke freea - 40 min SnowFlake 4
News FEATURE: Cowboys in Crisis 3 hr Humanspirit 1
News More than a third of teenage girls experience d... 4 hr Humanspirit 3
News Universities struggle with falling invention ro... (Nov '12) 10 hr Elise R Gingerich 2
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) 14 hr Complyed 173
News Braeburn Pharma Keeps Up with Competitors with ... 19 hr Elise R Gingerich 1
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,587 • Total comments across all topics: 281,603,261

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC