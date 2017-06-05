Jim Chanos' pharma short got crushed after an ally bashed it...
Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals dropped Monday after executives at one of its key distributors were cited bashing the company's blockbuster drug. The comments were made by senior executives at Express Scripts, which distributes Mallinckrodt's top selling drug called Acthar.
