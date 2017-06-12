Iowa may be first state with no healt...

Iowa may be first state with no health insurers on exchange

Iowa could be the first state in the nation with no health insurance company willing to offer policies on its Affordable Care Act exchange next year unless the President Donald Trump's administration approves a stopgap proposal, Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen said Monday. Ommen said he and officials from two major Iowa insurance carriers met last week with Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services officials in Washington to pitch a proposal that would save the Iowa market from collapsing.

