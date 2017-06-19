India's advice for pregnant women to shun meat, lust derided
In this Oct. 22, 2011 file photo, a doctor examines a pregnant woman at the district women's hospital, in Allahabad, in India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh. India's government is advising pregnant women to avoid all meat, eggs and lusty thoughts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health official: 'Obamacare' was once 'Romneycare' (Nov '10)
|26 min
|Funny Thing
|8
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Merchant of Alzhe...
|47
|How to deal with hot weather while working
|1 hr
|andet1987
|3
|Abortion issue looms over Supreme Court choice (May '09)
|3 hr
|Junket
|2,334
|1 in 2 Canadians will get cancer, 1 in 4 will d...
|4 hr
|less hope now
|1
|Walk of Hope set for Sept. 11 to help battle ov... (Sep '11)
|4 hr
|less hope now
|5
|Gay guys in illinois (Jun '16)
|20 hr
|John S
|48
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Jun 17
|stephen
|174
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC