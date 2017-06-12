In reversal, Aetna files to offer Oba...

In reversal, Aetna files to offer Obamacare in Nevada

The insurance titan has filed to offer Obamacare policies in Nevada in 2018. The move comes a month after it announced it was pulling out of all the states where it offers Obamacare coverage this year.

