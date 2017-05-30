How to safely try edibles: A marijuana-infused food guide for beginners
Cannabis-infused foods have become a multimillion-dollar market in California, with edibles popping up at weddings , cooking classes, health retreats and more. And while smoking remains the most popular way to consume cannabis, a market report from New Frontier Data, a company that tracks the marijuana industry, shows consumers increasingly are choosing to eat their weed .
