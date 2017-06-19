How to deal with hot weather while working
There are 2 comments on the Worthing Herald story from 14 hrs ago, titled How to deal with hot weather while working. In it, Worthing Herald reports that:
The Met Office has predicted a heatwave could be on its way and the hot weather looks set to continue over the next couple of days this week. With this in mind, workplace experts Acas has offered some top tips to help employers manage the problems the hot weather causes in the workplace.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Worthing Herald.
|
#1 10 hrs ago
When I worked in a Machine shop (office was nice ),,,the sweaty , heated up guys would come in for a break in airco cool and put their hard-hats in the frig freezer...! Back in the shop, It would keep em cool for about 15 mins....
|
#2 8 hrs ago
Take off.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay guys in illinois (Jun '16)
|9 hr
|John S
|48
|Vulnerable residents 'trapped' in interim care ...
|23 hr
|How quaint
|1
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|Sun
|Len234
|7,213
|Bowel function index valid for opioid-induced c... (Nov '15)
|Sun
|bobby
|3
|Let's help seniors, disabled (Mar '15)
|Sun
|franck222
|4
|Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09)
|Sun
|Martin garey
|7
|Critics say Wal-Mart sick-pay policy puts publi... (Mar '10)
|Jun 17
|Do what is right
|5
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Jun 17
|stephen
|174
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC