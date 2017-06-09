'How long have I got?': Why many canc...

'How long have I got?': Why many cancer patients don't have answers

Due to poor doctor-patient communication, most people with advanced cancer don't know enough about their disease to make vital decisions. 'How long have I got?': Why many cancer patients don't have answers Due to poor doctor-patient communication, most people with advanced cancer don't know enough about their disease to make vital decisions.

