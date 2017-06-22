Hospital stocks enjoy healthy rally on Senate's ACA reform bill
Health care stocks soar on Senate reform bill Wall Street drove shares of health care stocks higher after the Senate released its bill to replace Obamacare. Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: https://usat.ly/2tzlvM4 Shares of hospitals, health insurers and drug makers got the legislative version of a steroid injection Thursday after the Republican-controlled Senate unveiled its plan to revamp the U.S. health care system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Country Reporter.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Governors wary of Medicaid cost shift in Senate...
|26 min
|Ms Mundane
|3
|Which GOP senators have concerns with the healt...
|27 min
|Latter Day Taints
|23
|Republican health care plan unveiled: Cut Medic...
|43 min
|Ms Mundane
|38
|What I did in Ramadan
|7 hr
|Ra_Ra
|2
|President takes victory lap on Supreme Court Ob... (Jul '15)
|11 hr
|Black Appalachia
|15
|GOP governors don't see 'Obamacare' going away (Oct '14)
|15 hr
|Medicaid is American
|217
|NEW Dirty Ki...K (Sep '16)
|15 hr
|Anon
|22
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Jun 21
|David
|176
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC