Health care process found to be challenging for adolescents with autism and their caregivers
For most people, trips to the doctor can be quite scary. For adolescents and young adults with autism, taking control of health care decisions is not only frightening, it also can be a barrier to independence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elijah Cummings Said Democrats Gave Black Peopl... (Aug '16)
|11 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|20
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|12 hr
|pok
|53
|'Practical guide' for addressing substance abus...
|19 hr
|Great Again
|1
|Gay guys in illinois (Jun '16)
|Wed
|Hornydre99
|44
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|Wed
|Colie298
|7,208
|Throat-clearing could be sign co-worker has med... (Jun '08)
|Wed
|moarg
|205
|New Drug May Help with Premature Ejaculation (May '11)
|Wed
|Dereck
|86
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|May 28
|calvin
|170
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC