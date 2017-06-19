Governors wary of Medicaid cost shift...

Governors wary of Medicaid cost shift in Senate health bill

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

In this April 4, 2017, file photo, Ohio Gov. John Kasich delivers his State of the State address at the Sandusky State Theatre in Sandusky, Ohio. Governors in states that expanded Medicaid are wary of a bill revealed Thursday, June 22, by Republican leaders in the U.S. Senate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Governors wary of Medicaid cost shift in Senate... 6 min Red Crosse 2
News What I did in Ramadan 1 hr Ra_Ra 2
News Republican health care plan unveiled: Cut Medic... 1 hr Funny Thing 35
News Which GOP senators have concerns with the healt... 1 hr Lawrence Wolf 21
News President takes victory lap on Supreme Court Ob... (Jul '15) 4 hr Black Appalachia 15
News GOP governors don't see 'Obamacare' going away (Oct '14) 8 hr Medicaid is American 217
NEW Dirty Ki...K (Sep '16) 9 hr Anon 22
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Wed David 176
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,558 • Total comments across all topics: 281,970,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC