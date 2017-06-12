Governor: 'We cannot arrest our way' ...

Governor: 'We cannot arrest our way' out of opioid problem

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has told a White House panel on fighting opioid and drug addiction that "we cannot arrest our way" out of the problem. Cooper said Friday in Washington that consensus and common sense are needed to find solutions that include substance abuse treatment and prevention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Morgellons - What I believe it really is (Oct '12) 3 hr just enjoy what u... 290
News Cialis Real Life Stories (Jul '09) 5 hr Dave 38
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) 7 hr stephen 174
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) 10 hr Mugs mahone 58
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 15 hr Mari el 7,212
News Unraveling The African American Health Disparit... Fri SadButTrue 1
News How is Adult ADHD treated with medications? Thu Humanspirit 5
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Cuba
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,395 • Total comments across all topics: 281,826,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC