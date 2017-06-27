GOP touts lower premiums, but other insurance costs to rise
There are 8 comments on the Fredericksburg.com story from 16 hrs ago, titled GOP touts lower premiums, but other insurance costs to rise.
In this May 16, 2017 file photo, Sen. John Thune, R-S.D. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Republicans are touting lower premiums under their health care legislation, but that reflects insurance that would cover a smaller share of the cost of medical bills.
#1 15 hrs ago
Lower Premiums for what?
#2 15 hrs ago
The GOP hates progress. Hence the cuckservative attributes of the party.
#3 14 hrs ago
Every member of the US Congress that voted in favor to the Wealth Care plan voted a hefty tax break for themselves.
Since: Oct 14
1,378
Location hidden
#4 14 hrs ago
I understand they'll comp your cost for the parking lot.
After that, not so much a lot, but you will have insurance.
United States
#5 13 hrs ago
This health plan basically has no care in it.
Best advice, don't get sick and don't get in an accident.
Don't get old and don't have a child with a disease or disability.
Unless you are very wealthy, then not only can you afford to tier insurance, you get all kinds of tax breaks to go along with.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
3,186
Location hidden
#6 6 hrs ago
CNN RATINGS CRASH AND BURN... gosh, there goes 2018
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
3,186
Location hidden
#7 6 hrs ago
Obama Care is in shambles and failing fast. I guess you think that is better that Obama's scam for single payer didn't work due to the people rejecting Hillary.
#8 4 min ago
The Republicans healthcare plan, Trumpcare 2.0 is an unmitigated disgrace proposing the removal of tens of millions of citizens from access to healthcare. Primarily senior citizens, children and the disabled
So you never having purchased comprehensive healthcare coverage well before Barack Obama became President think the Republicans' Trumpcare 2.0 proposal is the solution?
Higher premiums due to reduced subsidies, and purchasing insurance policies that doesn't cover doctor visits with extraordinary deductibles is the solution? If you could not buy insurance before ACA regulations became the law you're not going to be able to afford healthcare insurance under Trumpcare
The wheels have come completely off Trumpcare 2.0 before the Republicans lied for 7 years claiming they had an alternative healthcare plan in place to replace ACA. The GOP Senate turns out to be another disastrous body with no idea of how to govern.
