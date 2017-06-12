Gloria Hunniford left 'humbled' by OBE and wishes daughter was alive to see it
Gloria Hunniford has said she is "humbled" to have been awarded an OBE and that if her daughter was alive she would be "so excited" for her. The broadcaster is a familiar face on the small screen having spent 70 years in showbusiness, but it is her contributions to cancer charities through breast screening services and cancer support that have earned her the accolade in the Queen's Birthday Honours.
