Georgia dog show taking precautions against canine flu
Organizers of a dog show at the Georgia National Fairgrounds are taking extra precautions after a dozen cases of H3N2 canine influenza were traced to shows last month in Georgia and Florida. The Southeastern Regional Agility Championships hosted by Canine Capers began Thursday at the fairgrounds in Perry and runs through Sunday.
