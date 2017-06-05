Georgia dog show taking precautions a...

Georgia dog show taking precautions against canine flu

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WTXL

Organizers of a dog show at the Georgia National Fairgrounds are taking extra precautions after a dozen cases of H3N2 canine influenza were traced to shows last month in Georgia and Florida. The Southeastern Regional Agility Championships hosted by Canine Capers began Thursday at the fairgrounds in Perry and runs through Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal... 35 min Fairy Godfather 178
News Discussing making City Park a smoke freea - 5 hr Questions 29
News Vaccine doco axed from school 10 hr Suspicious 1
News Study finds potential mechanism for BCG vaccine... 10 hr Suspicious 1
News Megan McArdle: Why not try a Medicare for alla ... 17 hr Regan Eileen 1
why do women wear such short skirts (Jun '11) Sat Bigsexy 42 45
News Project Vote, Obama voting project, fails Sat Phil 2
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Jun 7 Complyed 173
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,890 • Total comments across all topics: 281,684,375

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC