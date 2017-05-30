Frozen tuna recalled after testing sh...

Frozen tuna recalled after testing showed hepatitis A virus

Some imported frozen tuna cubes and steaks are being recalled after testing showed they could be contaminated with the hepatitis A virus. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says Hawaii-based Hilo Fish Company told the agency in May it had recalled yellowfin tuna that tested positive for the virus.

