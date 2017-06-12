Free bottled water to be given to US ...

Free bottled water to be given to US Open spectators after E coli traces found

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Wirral Globe

Spectators at the US Open will be given free bottled water after traces of E coli were discovered in a public water fountain at Erin Hills. Nobody has been reported ill after drinking from the hydration facility during practice days at the second major of the year, and it was shut off on Thursday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wirral Globe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 51 min Mari el 7,212
News Unraveling The African American Health Disparit... 11 hr SadButTrue 1
Morgellons - What I believe it really is (Oct '12) 14 hr just enjoy what u... 288
News How is Adult ADHD treated with medications? Thu Humanspirit 5
News Rise in mental disorders fuels expansion of Ell... Thu Humanspirit 1
News Streptococcal throat infection linked to mental... Thu Elise R Gingerich 1
News How to master your anxiety and live again Thu Elise R Gingerich 1
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Jun 7 Complyed 173
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,512 • Total comments across all topics: 281,812,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC