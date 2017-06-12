Free bottled water to be given to US Open spectators after E coli traces found
Spectators at the US Open will be given free bottled water after traces of E coli were discovered in a public water fountain at Erin Hills. Nobody has been reported ill after drinking from the hydration facility during practice days at the second major of the year, and it was shut off on Thursday morning.
