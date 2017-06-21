Flu vaccine ineffective for people 65...

Flu vaccine ineffective for people 65 and older last winter

The flu vaccine was ineffective in protecting older Americans last winter against the illness, even though the vaccine was well-matched to the flu bugs going around. U.S. health officials on Wednesday released new vaccine data.

