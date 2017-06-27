Fewer Americans hospitalized for hear...

Fewer Americans hospitalized for heart failure

6 hrs ago Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

The number of Americans hospitalized for heart failure has dropped substantially since 2002, but blacks still face higher risks, a new study finds. At the same time, disparities between whites and Hispanics closed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Chicago, IL

