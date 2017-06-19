Few opioid-addicted youth get standar...

Few opioid-addicted youth get standard treatment medication

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

This Oct. 19, 2016, file photo shows the packaging of Vivitrol at an addiction treatment center in Joliet, Ill. A new study finds only 1 in 4 teens and young adults with opioid addiction receive recommended treatment medication despite having good health insurance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How to deal with hot weather while working 12 hr June 2
Gay guys in illinois (Jun '16) 12 hr John S 48
News Vulnerable residents 'trapped' in interim care ... Mon How quaint 1
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) Sun Len234 7,213
News Bowel function index valid for opioid-induced c... (Nov '15) Sun bobby 3
News Let's help seniors, disabled (Mar '15) Sun franck222 4
News Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09) Sun Martin garey 7
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Jun 17 stephen 174
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,256 • Total comments across all topics: 281,886,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC