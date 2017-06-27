Family creates memories after dad is given 6 weeks to live
His first job is what he wanted to do, and his best friend was along with him for the ride. He married his high school sweetheart at 20 years old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Number of Americans who die prematurely each ye...
|5 min
|Bill Dunning
|5
|Gay guys in illinois (Jun '16)
|22 min
|no
|52
|your very first orgasm (Sep '11)
|4 hr
|nilda
|3
|Stratford taking precautions against mosquitoes
|10 hr
|WorkAvoider
|5
|Medicaid mission creep threatens GOP's 'Obamaca...
|18 hr
|Ms Sassy
|1
|Personal Trainers Reveal the Best Products to R... (Sep '16)
|18 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|5
|U.S. warns states against defunding Planned Par... (Aug '15)
|19 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|180
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Jun 21
|David
|176
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC