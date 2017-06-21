Extra virgin olive oil staves off Alz...

Extra virgin olive oil staves off Alzheimer's, preserves memory, new study shows

Temple University research shows extra-virgin olive oil protects against memory loss, preserves the ability to learn and reduces conditions associated with Alzheimer's disease.

Chicago, IL

