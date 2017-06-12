Experts: Uphill fight against age-rel...

Experts: Uphill fight against age-related job discrimination

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Aging experts and advocates are telling a government commission that age-related discrimination in the workplace still exists 50 years after the enactment of legislation designed to prevent it. Laurie McCann, senior attorney for the AARP Foundation Litigation, says the law "should not be treated as a second-class civil rights statute."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Toronto turning to combination condo, long-term... 4 hr UK fire warning 2 1
News Inflammatory bowel disease in kids under 5 on r... 7 hr lorry lazzaro 2
News The opioid epidemic is making the fight against... 13 hr Ronald 2
News Demi Moore 'knocked out' front teeth due to stress 13 hr Malina from NY 1
News At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s... 15 hr Old fart 6
News Islampray 670x305 17 hr Simran68 2
News Drugs for enlarged prostate can up depression, ... 20 hr John 2
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Jun 7 Complyed 173
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,314 • Total comments across all topics: 281,766,292

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC