Experts: Uphill fight against age-related job discrimination
Aging experts and advocates are telling a government commission that age-related discrimination in the workplace still exists 50 years after the enactment of legislation designed to prevent it. Laurie McCann, senior attorney for the AARP Foundation Litigation, says the law "should not be treated as a second-class civil rights statute."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Toronto turning to combination condo, long-term...
|4 hr
|UK fire warning 2
|1
|Inflammatory bowel disease in kids under 5 on r...
|7 hr
|lorry lazzaro
|2
|The opioid epidemic is making the fight against...
|13 hr
|Ronald
|2
|Demi Moore 'knocked out' front teeth due to stress
|13 hr
|Malina from NY
|1
|At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s...
|15 hr
|Old fart
|6
|Islampray 670x305
|17 hr
|Simran68
|2
|Drugs for enlarged prostate can up depression, ...
|20 hr
|John
|2
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Jun 7
|Complyed
|173
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC