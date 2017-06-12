Experts: Uphill fight against age-related job discrimination
Age-related discrimination in the workplace still exists 50 years after the enactment of legislation designed to prevent it, aging experts and advocates told the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Wednesday. Laurie McCann, senior attorney for the AARP Foundation Litigation, said the law "should not be treated as a second-class civil rights statute providing older workers far less protection than other civil rights laws."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Planned Parenthood is integral to NY's health c...
|23 min
|Gaggy
|8
|Toronto turning to combination condo, long-term...
|7 hr
|UK fire warning 2
|1
|Inflammatory bowel disease in kids under 5 on r...
|10 hr
|lorry lazzaro
|2
|The opioid epidemic is making the fight against...
|16 hr
|Ronald
|2
|Demi Moore 'knocked out' front teeth due to stress
|16 hr
|Malina from NY
|1
|At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s...
|18 hr
|Old fart
|6
|Islampray 670x305
|20 hr
|Simran68
|2
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Jun 7
|Complyed
|173
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC